Mercury found at Chesapeake post office

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Chesapeake Hazardous Materials Team is working to remove a small amount of mercury found at a post office in the city.

Postal workers at the U.S. Post Office located at 4417 Portsmouth Boulevard called firefighters just before noon Thursday. Employees became concerned after finding a small amount of a metallic-like substance in the building.

The city's HAZMAT team was called to the scene to evaluate the material, and they determined it to be mercury.

The building was evacuated, and no employees were exposed to the material.

Officials don't know how the mercury was spilled, but they say there are currently no suspicious factors.

A clean-up contractor will remove the mercury and test the building to make sure it is safe for people to go back inside.

Chesapeake residents should take note there may be potential delays to local mail delivery; details should come from the Postmaster regarding service interruptions.

