Mercy Chefs heads to Miami to serve meals to search and rescue teams after building collapse

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Mercy Chefs is back serving the community, this time in Florida after a condominium building collapsed last week.

Mercy Chefs is a local-based disaster relief and humanitarian aid organization that serves professionally prepared, restaurant-quality meals in national emergencies and natural disasters.

They are currently in Miami to serve meals to the search and rescue teams across the state.

At least 11 people have now been confirmed dead in the collapse at the Champlain Towers South Condominium and about 150 people remain unaccounted for, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Monday.

“These teams are working around the clock to try to find survivors, and we have been asked by Florida Search and Rescue Team 6 to feed the search and rescue teams three meals daily,” said Gary LeBlanc, founder of Mercy Chefs. “These heroes don’t have a moment to catch a breath, let alone make a meal. That’s where we come in. We feel honored to be in the position to bring warm meals straight to these teams in Florida and do our part to serve a community that is hurting from such an unimaginable tragedy.”

Mercy Chefs has been serving breakfast to first responders since Saturday and will begin serving additional meals with lunch and dinner beginning on Wednesday at North Shore State Recreation Area.

They will be serving close to 1,000 meals a day beginning Wednesday.

