Mercy Chefs sending teams to help with wildfire response in Hawaii

NORFOLK, Va. — Mercy Chefs, a Virginia non-profit that provides assistance to people impacted by natural disasters, is sending crews to the Hawaiian island of Maui where devastating wildfires have killed at least 36 people and injured dozens more.

Scripps News reported 11,000 people have been evacuated out of Lahaina, the historic town ravaged by the wildfires.

Thursday morning, Mercy Chefs posted to Facebook, saying its first team members would be on the ground within 24 hours.

"The island is in desperate need of our support, and we will do all we can, but we can't do it without your help," the post said.

You can donate to Mercy Chefs by clicking here.