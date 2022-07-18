PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth-based Mercy Chefs, a disaster relief and humanitarian aid organization that serves chef-prepared meals in national emergencies and natural disasters, has delivered over 2.5 million pounds of food and water to refugees crossing the Ukrainian border.

Currently, the organization is regularly delivering food to over 30 locations throughout Ukraine and Romania, moving 100,000 pounds of food in a typical week to feed those on the border and those running out of supplies in Ukraine.

Mercy Chefs' founder Gary LeBlanc expects to continue the deployment through the end of 2022.

“What our team is doing on the ground is making a huge difference and we’re committed to continuing to provide support to individuals in need,” LeBlanc said. “We feel called to stay on the ground beyond the initial shockwaves to show our commitment to help serve and support the communities impacted by loss of any kind.”

Mercy Chefs has served over 20 million meals since 2006 in response to national and international emergencies and natural disasters.

If you'd like to support Mercy Chefs in its current relief efforts, click here.