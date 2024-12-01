Meteorologist April Loveland says 'goodbye' on last day at News 3

NORFOLK, Va. - After more than eight years forecasting for Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina, News 3 meteorologist April Loveland signed off Sunday morning.

The Ohio native is taking a break as a broadcaster to return to her native Buckeye state with her fiance, Leo, and their two children, Zealand, 2, and Zoey, 1.

During her time at News 3, Loveland served as a meteorologist for the station's weekday and weekend broadcasts. Her reporting on weather-related issues in the region helped earn Loveland and the News 3 First Warning Weather Team back-to-back Capital Emmy awards in 2023 and 2024.

"Thank you for welcoming me into your homes for the past eight-and-a-half years and supporting me through all my life moments," Loveland said. "I will never forget my time here at News 3."

Most recently, Loveland took on the responsibility of producing numerous stories on local art and murals.

Loveland earned her meteorology degree at Ball State University and spent three years at WAGM in Presque Isle, Maine before arriving at WTKR in 2016.

We'll miss you April!