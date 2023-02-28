Meteorologist Myles Henderson gives weather talk to students at P.B. Young Sr. Elem. School in Norfolk

On Monday, Feb. 27, our Meteorologist Myles Henderson visited Plummer Bernard Young, Sr. Elementary School in Norfolk.

He spoke to second graders at the school about weather, including different weather tools, clouds, and types of storms.

Myles often does school visits to give weather talks to students. He says the time he takes to do school trips is “100% worth it.”

During his visit, P.B. Young Senior Elementary School presented an award to Myles for “outstanding community partnership!”

Myles often posts his school trips on his Instagram page. You can follow him here!