Mexican fast-food chain Del Taco to open 10 stores in Hampton Roads

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia will soon be getting another option for Taco Tuesdays.

Del Taco is planning to open locations right here in Hampton Roads.

The restaurant group has signed a deal with "Virginia Taco" allowing them to open 10 stores in the area. There currently isn't a timeline on when the tacos are heading this way.

Del Taco's website says there are 603 locations across the United States. The proposed stores in Virginia Beach would be the first in Virginia.

