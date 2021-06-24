One dead, nine taken to hospital as Florida building collapse rescue continues

SURFSIDE, Fl. (AP) — According to a tweet early Thursday from Miami Dade Fire Rescue, a partial building collapse in Surfside, Florida caused a massive response from the department.

The tweet said, “Over 80 MDFR units including #TRT (Technical Rescue Teams) are on scene with assistance from municipal fire departments.”

The department has not yet said what may have caused the collapse near 88th Street and Collins Avenue.

CBS News reported that at least one person is dead and people are being extracted from the collapse. At least nine people were also taken to hospitals but their conditions are unknown.

There is no further information at this time.