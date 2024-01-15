Midlothian High grad stars in new 'Mean Girls' movie

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Midlothian High School graduate is making his big screen debut in the new “Mean Girls” movie.

John El-Jor, 23, is starring as Jason Reams - the on-again, off-again boyfriend of Gretchen Weiners.

He originally read for Kevin G and ensemble before he was offered the speaking role.

He is a first-generation Lebanese-American who was raised in Chesterfield County and is a graduate of Penn State Musical Theatre in 2022, according to his biography.

El-Jor now lives in New York City but credited his teachers at Midlothian High School for helping him achieve his goals of acting and performing for audiences.

“I truly wouldn't be here without my teachers specifically from Midlothian and college,” he explained. “I could not be more appreciative of the resources and the grit and kind of resistance that high school taught me.”

El-Jor has starred in television shows and live theater in addition to his “Mean Girls” role.

“Mean Girls” opened to an estimated $28 million at the domestic box office over the weekend nearly twenty years after the original movie came out in 2004.

He offered advice to anyone who wanted to become an actor.

“I think just having the determination and the persistence to really stick to your guns and kind of take the failures as they come into life and industry. ‘No,’ you hear that a lot. But then you get some great moments like this, and it keeps you going for a little bit,” El-Jor stated.

El-Jor urges budding actors to take advantage of the resources and programs that are available in your community.