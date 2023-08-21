Military children get glimpse into pre-deployment with Operation Hero at Langley AFB

HAMPTON, Va. — The 633rd Air Base Wing hosted Operation Hero on Aug. 17 to show military children what their parents or guardians experience during the pre-deployment process.

The event gave military children the opportunity to experience a "kid-friendly" deployment line, uniform issue, shooting qualifications using NERF and fun fitness testing.

The 633rd Air Base Wing said the event is intended to foster an exciting environment while easing anxiety and fears children may have when a family member deploys.

Kids participating also got to see military vehicles and K9 units.