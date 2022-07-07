NORFOLK, Va. - The Virginia Department of Health said the Military Circle Mall community vaccination clinic will temporarily close, effective "immediately," after the program providing funding for the clinic experienced an unexpected funding change.

According to the VDH, the Pharmacy Precision Clinic program was responsible for funding the Norfolk vaccination clinic prior to the funding change.

The VDH said it is pursuing alternative sources of funding and anticipates resuming community vaccinations when a funding source is identified.

This is a developing story.