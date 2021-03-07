Military Circle Mall's annual slam dunk contest to be held virtually with chance to win $500 in gift cards

Norfolk, Va. - Military Circle announced its Annual Slam Dunk Contest will take place virtually this year.

Throughout the month of March, contestants are invited to showcase their skills at their favorite basketball hoop, record their best dunk, and share their video on social media.

The winner will be announced on April 1 and will receive $500 in gift cards to local retailers at Military Circle.

“We are excited to host this annual event with a fun virtual twist — encouraging patrons to enjoy the March Madness festivities while supporting small businesses that have been drastically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Kami Grayson, Local Leasing Manager at Military Circle. “Military Circle is a longstanding pillar in our community, and this event is consistent with our commitment to find unique opportunities to keep patrons engaged and connected — especially during such unprecedented times.”

To enter the contest, contestants should share their video on Facebook or Instagram by tagging @shopmilitarycircle and using the hashtag #VirtualDunkContest.

For more information about Military Circle and the Slam Dunk Contest, click here or text the word DUNK to 89881.

