Military nonprofit requests 100 birthday cards for Virginia Beach WWII veteran's 100th birthday

A local World War II veteran is turning 100 on June 11, and his loved ones and a military nonprofit are asking the community to support him on his special day.

The Enlisted Leadership Foundation and friends of Bill Harrison will assemble down the street from Harrison's house on his birthday, then march to his front lawn to sing Happy Birthday and Anchors Aweigh. In addition, the ELF is asking for at least 100 birthday cards for Harrison's milestone birthday.

If you're interested in sending Harrison a birthday card, you can mail one to the following address:

Nancy Harrison

1865 Slalom Drive

Virginia Beach, VA 23454