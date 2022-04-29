Watch
1 Soldier killed, 3 others injured in Fort Bragg military vehicle accident

Posted at 8:58 PM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 20:58:16-04

FORT BRAGG, N.C. - One Soldier with the U.S. Army was killed in a military vehicle accident on Fort Bragg around noon Thursday, the XVIII Airborne Corps announced. Three other Soldiers were injured.

The Soldiers were treated at the scene and taken to Womack Army Medical Center (WAMC) for further evaluation and treatment.

“We are saddened by death of one of our own as a result of a vehicle accident today,” said Maj. Gen. Brian Mennes, Deputy Commanding General, XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg. “Our heart goes out to the Soldier’s family and friends as we collectively mourn the loss of this Soldier.”

Army officials will not release the name of the Soldier who died until 24 hours after their next of kin have been notified. Additionally, the names of the three other Soldiers who were hurt are being withheld due to privacy guidelines.

The accident is currently under investigation.

