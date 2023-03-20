25 employers to be at HIRE VETS NOW event this week in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — More than two dozen employers in Hampton Roads are looking to hire people who have a military background.

On March 22, Naval Station Norfolk Fleet & Family Support Center, Virginia Chamber Foundation and the Virginia Department of Veterans Services are putting on an event for veterans, active military personnel, and their spouses.

“Virginia Chamber Foundation is excited to partner with the Naval Station Norfolk Fleet & Family Support Center and Virginia Department of Veterans Services on this upcoming HIRE VETS NOW networking and hiring event,” said Cyndi Miracle, Senior Vice President of Programs. “Through our partnership we can better connect our military community with Virginia employers looking to hire veterans and military spouses.”

It runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Vista Point Conference Center (1754 Massey Hughes Drive, Norfolk), and it's open to veterans, active military personnel, and military spouses who have base access.

There will be 25 employers looking to hire including BAE Systems, Dominion Energy, DroneUp, Eggleston, HII Newport News Shipbuilding, Leidos, Serco, Siemens, Smithfield Foods, and the City of Virginia Beach.

Walk-ins are welcome, and there is a link to register in advance.

Click or tap here for more information.