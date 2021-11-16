Auto Skills Center offers spot for car repairs on Langley Air Force Base

HAMPTON, Va. — Deployments and military obligations can make accomplishing daily life tasks such as car repair difficult for service members, but the Auto Skills Center at Langley Air Force Base aims to make things a bit easier.

The shop offers space for self-help vehicle repairs, as well as assistance from certified mechanics who can do auto repairs and Virginia state inspections.

The Auto Skills Center is open to active-duty service members, their dependents, and retirees.

Learn more about the services of the Auto Skills Center here.