Baltic Operations Exercise marks 50th year

Exercise is happening in the Baltic Region
Chief Petty Officer Joseph Rullo/U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/
PUTLOS, Germany (June 10, 2021) U.S. Marine Sgts. Hadden Sherman and Tyler Joles, explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technicians, assigned to 4th Platoon Littoral Explosive Ordnance Neutralization (LEON), 1st EOD Company, 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistical Group, retrieve an unmanned service vehicle known as “Amy” used for sea floor mapping and mine hunting as part of Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2021. The 50th BALTOPS represents a continuous, steady commitment to reinforcing interoperability in the Alliance and providing collective maritime security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Robin Lewis)
Posted at 9:30 AM, Jun 17, 2021
EUROPE — After being modified last year due to the pandemic, a major maritime exercise is back in full force and marking its 50th iteration.

Baltic Operations, better known as BALTOPS, kicked off in the Baltic Region June 6. It involves 18 countries, including 16 NATO allies and two partner nations, bringing together about 4,000 participants.

Last year, the exercise was conducted solely at sea in order to maintain safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2019, Norfolk-based 2nd Fleet led the exercise shortly after declaring Initial Operating Capability.

The exercise is scheduled to run through June 18.

