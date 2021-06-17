Baltic Operations Exercise marks 50th year

EUROPE — After being modified last year due to the pandemic, a major maritime exercise is back in full force and marking its 50th iteration.

Baltic Operations, better known as BALTOPS, kicked off in the Baltic Region June 6. It involves 18 countries, including 16 NATO allies and two partner nations, bringing together about 4,000 participants.

Last year, the exercise was conducted solely at sea in order to maintain safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2019, Norfolk-based 2nd Fleet led the exercise shortly after declaring Initial Operating Capability.

The exercise is scheduled to run through June 18.