Basic housing allowance increases for military members

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The basic housing allowance for service members will increase at the start of the 2022.

The Department of Defense estimates $25.6 billion will be paid out to near 1 million service members. The increase can be around $200 monthly for some service members, depending on rank and number of dependents.

Realtor Cassandra Simpson helps find housing for military families, whether it's buying or renting.

“It’s hard coming into a new base and not being sure where you’re going to live at the moment,” Simpson said.

She said rent prices continue to go up, with some of her clients paying close to $500 over their monthly budget just to find a place to live. Simpson said it's a very competitive market for buyers.

“You’re already competing, you have multiple offers, you have like 100 applications for a rental house, base housing list a mile long, and then you don’t have the housing allowance to cover what you need either, so it’s kind of scary scenario actually," Simpson said

The DOD estimates an increase of 5.1%, which could mean as much as $100 to $260 a month. For example, in 2021, an E-4 with dependents in Newport News received $1,473 a month. In 2022, the member will receive $1,689 - an increase of $216.

“This increase is going to have a lasting impact not only on the families here but the ones PCSing in this summer,” Veteran and military spouse Lara Jouben said.

She said her family is moving in the spring, with the increases DOD-wide, searching for a house at their next location will hopefully be easier, and within budget.

“It’s going to make the ability for us to find housing at our next duty station in a safe area that is close to base and my medical needs as a medically retired army officer is going to be a big deal,” Jouben said.

To see what your BAH is, plug in your zip code and rank to the BAH calculator to see your monthly rate for 2022.

