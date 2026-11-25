FORT EUSTIS, Va. — For service members spending Thanksgiving thousands of miles away from home, dinner at Fort Eustis comes with a side of brass.

As part of a longstanding military tradition where leaders eat last, generals, majors, and command sergeants major traded their desks for hairnets and serving spoons to dish out holiday meals to troops and their families.

"We've got soldiers and civilians working hard every day, family members supporting us, so [it's] really exciting to look at everybody, see the smiles, look them in the eye and just say thank you," said Lt. Gen. Michael C. McCurry, Senior Commander at Fort Eustis.

While the buffet line featured plenty of prime rib, turkey, and ham, everyone—from the highest ranks to the newest recruits—agreed on the real star of the menu: the macaroni and cheese.

"I'm more of a mac and cheese and collard greens myself, yes," said U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Lachelle Wiggins.

Pvt. Cameron Self and Pvt. Brandon Benavides echoed the sentiment, both calling the mac and cheese the best dish on the line.

For Benavides, who arrived at Fort Eustis just one week ago, the warm holiday welcome hit close to home.

"I feel thankful for this because now I know there's a lot of people out there that can't have meals like this, so it makes me feel blessed to be a part of this opportunity," Benavides said.

Still, having the highest-ranking leaders on post scoop your plate can rattle the nerves a bit.

"Oh my, I felt so nervous," Benavides admitted. "I was just looking at the ranks, making sure I was addressing them correctly and just trying my best to get out there quickly."

Wiggins has watched that exact reaction for 26 years—especially from young soldiers spending their very first holiday away from their parents.

"You never know what it took for somebody to put on their face, and so we just try to offer a safe place and just build our team and just say, 'Hey, we may not be with family for this Thanksgiving, but we are a family together in the armed forces,'" Wiggins said.

That sense of belonging is something Self feels every day on post, whether in uniform or sitting across the dining table.

"No, I'm with my family. This is my family right here," Self said. "I'd say it's always nice to be around like-minded people. These people had the same idea that I did—they wanted to join the fight for the country, do something greater than themselves."

For Maj. Alex Matyosian, standing behind the serving line is a small way to repay troops who give their heart and soul to the country, even when miles separate them from where they grew up.

"A lot changes when they get back home, but again, this is the common denominator for them," Matyosian said. "We're a family, and we just want to make them feel like they belong here."

