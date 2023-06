NORFOLK NAVAL SHIPYARD, Va. — There was a change of command at Norfolk Naval Shipyard on Thursday. Military and local leaders gathered to witness Captain James Mosman assume command.

The shipyard is the fourth largest employer in the Hampton Roads area.

Captain Mosman was previously stationed at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Washington State. He is relieving Captain Dianna Wolfson who was the first woman to lead a U.S. public naval shipyard.