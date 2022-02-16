Watch
NewsMilitary

Actions

Career fair comes to Norfolk Thursday to help veterans restart their careers

items.[0].image.alt
Keith Srakocic/AP
In this Tuesday, July 10, 2012 photo, people walk by the recruiters at a jobs fair in the Pittsburgh suburb of Green Tree, Pa. The number of people seeking unemployment benefits plunged last week to the lowest level in four years, a hopeful sign for the struggling job market. But the decline was partly due to temporary factors. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Here's how you can reduce stress while searching for a job during the pandemic
Posted at 10:03 AM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 10:03:28-05

NORFOLK, Va. - Veterans have an opportunity to restart their careers and score a job at an upcoming career fair.

On Thursday, RecruitMilitary and DAV is seeking to help Norfolk veterans and their families by connecting them with employers that are seeking military trained talent.

The Norfolk Veterans Job Fair will be held at Decker Half Moone Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday.

Registration is free to all transitioning military, veterans, military spouses and dependents.

The hiring event will feature 55 exhibitors including, DeVry University, Walgreens, Huntington Ingalls Industries, local police departments, and many more.

Organizers say do not bring a paper resume to the event because they have a system in place using a QR code for job seekers.

For more information on this career fair and to register, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PositivelyHR.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads stories