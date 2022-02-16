Career fair comes to Norfolk Thursday to help veterans restart their careers

NORFOLK, Va. - Veterans have an opportunity to restart their careers and score a job at an upcoming career fair.

On Thursday, RecruitMilitary and DAV is seeking to help Norfolk veterans and their families by connecting them with employers that are seeking military trained talent.

The Norfolk Veterans Job Fair will be held at Decker Half Moone Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday.

Registration is free to all transitioning military, veterans, military spouses and dependents.

The hiring event will feature 55 exhibitors including, DeVry University, Walgreens, Huntington Ingalls Industries, local police departments, and many more.

Organizers say do not bring a paper resume to the event because they have a system in place using a QR code for job seekers.

For more information on this career fair and to register, click here.

