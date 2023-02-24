Change of Command takes place at NAS Oceana

NAVAL AIR STATION OCEANA, Va. — There was a Change of Command Friday at Naval Station Oceana.

Captain Steve Djunaedi relieved Captain Bob Holmes as commanding officer of the station. There was a ceremony in a ceremonial hangar with senior Navy leadership, city officials, and family and friends.

“Our mission at NAS Oceana is to sustain the fleet, enable the fighter, and support the family,” said Holmes. “Many of the individuals here today have dedicated their lives to doing just that. To our service members, civilians, and our families who make up ‘Team Oceana,’ and to our partners in the Cities of Chesapeake and Virginia Beach, thank you for all you do.”

Holmes, a native of Cape Cod, Mass., was designated a Naval Flight Officer (NFO) in March 1998. He previously served as the executive officer and commanding officer of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 132; as a policy analyst for the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy; and as executive assistant to the commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command. He will retire after 27 years of service to the Navy.

Djunaedi, a native of New York, N.Y., takes command as the 48th commanding officer of NAS Oceana. A 1997 graduate of the United States Naval Academy, he was designated a NFO in April 1999. Djunaedi previously served as the executive officer and commanding officer of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 154, the Black Knights, and as the Air Boss on the USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75).