Coast Guard Cutter Seneca returns to Portsmouth homeport after 42-day Mid-Atlantic patrol

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Coast Guard Cutter Seneca returned to its Portsmouth homeport March 13 after a 42-day Mid-Atlantic patrol.

The crew, comprised of 14 officers and 86 enlisted personnel, spent their time at sea supporting the Coast Guard's mission of protecting vital living marine resources from the coast of New Jersey to Florida.

According to the Coast Guard, law enforcement teams boarded more than 24 United States-flagged fishing vessels to ensure compliance with safety, fisheries and environmental regulations. Seneca's crew also partnered with aircrews from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City North Carolina to help train in shipboard helicopter operations.

Through fisheries enforcement operations, Seneca crews deterred illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing while standing by to answer any calls of distress to the more than 39,000 members of the U.S. commercial fishing industry.

“This has been a fast-paced and rewarding patrol,” said Cmdr. Matthew Rooney, commanding officer of the Seneca. “The crew did amazing work this patrol. The 30 at-sea boardings promoted safety and let the fishing fleet know the Coast Guard is out here and ready to assist if needed. Their outstanding results and positive attitudes set the standard for Coast Guard operations in the Mid-Atlantic.”

