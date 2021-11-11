Coast Guard Cutter Spencer returns to Portsmouth after 33-day patrol

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - After a 33-day patrol that spanned from the Northeast to the south of Key West, Florida, the crew of Coast Guard Cutter Spencer returned to its Portsmouth homeport Wednesday.

According to a release from the Coast Guard, the crew supported efforts to deter illegal immigration and conduct safety of life at sea operations near Key West. Spencer's crew then shifted gears halfway through the patrol, heading to the Northeast to enforce federal commercial fishing regulations.

The crew also assisted in multiple search and rescue cases off the coast of New England, towing one vehicle over 100 miles to safety.

In addition to the crew's patrol, the Spencer also completed a routine aviation evaluation that enables the cutter to perform landings and conduct operations with a variety of military aircraft.

“Overall this was a short patrol but we accomplished a lot for the Coast Guard and for our unit,” said Cmdr. Corey Kerns, commanding officer of the Spencer. “This deployment included an excursion south of the Keys to support the fleet of Fast Response Cutters. Our mission then shifted to domestic fisheries, enforcing regulations that promote the longevity of this multi-billion dollar industry that our nation depends on. In between, we were able to support three search and rescue operations, conduct a lot of training, and get home before Thanksgiving.”

The Spencer is a 270-foot medium-endurance cutter with a 100-person crew.