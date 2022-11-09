Watch Now
Commanding Officer of USS Normandy relieved of his duties, reassigned to new role in Navy

The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy transits the Mediterranean Sea. Normandy is part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group supporting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of responsibility.
Posted at 10:08 AM, Nov 09, 2022
WASHINGTON D.C. -- On Tuesday, Capt. Simon McKeon, Commanding Officer of USS Normandy, was relieved of his duties. He assumed the position this March.

The U.S. Navy said he has been “temporarily reassigned to the staff of Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic.”

In a press release, it was noted that the decision to relieve McKeon of his former position is due to “a loss of confidence in his ability to command.” His departure from the role will not impact Normandy’s current deployment in the Atlantic Ocean.

Until a permanent replacement is found, Capt. Gary Chase will act as the Commanding Officer.

