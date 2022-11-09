Commanding Officer of USS Normandy relieved of his duties, reassigned to new role in Navy

WASHINGTON D.C. -- On Tuesday, Capt. Simon McKeon, Commanding Officer of USS Normandy, was relieved of his duties. He assumed the position this March.

The U.S. Navy said he has been “temporarily reassigned to the staff of Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic.”

In a press release, it was noted that the decision to relieve McKeon of his former position is due to “a loss of confidence in his ability to command.” His departure from the role will not impact Normandy’s current deployment in the Atlantic Ocean.

Until a permanent replacement is found, Capt. Gary Chase will act as the Commanding Officer.

