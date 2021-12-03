Watch
Commonwealth Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance Ceremony marks 80th anniversary

Pearl Harbor attacked on December 7, 1941
Posted at 4:02 PM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 16:02:17-05

RICHMOND, Va. — Tuesday marks 80 years since the December 7, 1941 attack on U.S. forces at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii by Japan that thrust the United States into World War II.

All Virginians and Americans who were killed in the attack will be remembered during the Commonwealth's Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance Ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond.

Retired Navy Captain John Maxwell, who is Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services, will serve as the keynote speaker.

News 3 will stream the ceremony live here at 11am Tuesday.

