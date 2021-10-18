Community takes action to help group that places wreaths on graves of veterans meet goal

SUFFOLK, Va. — Thanks so generous community members and News 3 viewers taking action, live evergreen wreaths will once again be placed at the markers of every grave at the Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk this December.

Last month News 3 shared that the Horton Wreath Society was short in their fund-raising efforts to purchase the wreaths this year.

The nature of the cemetery in a region like Hampton Roads that has a high concentration of veterans means that the Horton Wreath Society must raise more money each consecutive year to purchase a larger number of wreaths to account for new burials.

On Monday, Horton Wreath Society President Mike Yarbrough told News 3 anchor Todd Corillo that the community stepped up and enough money was raised to purchase 12,050 wreaths this year.

The Horton Wreath Society is extending heartfelt thanks to all those who supported the effort.

If you're interested in donating or volunteering, you can learn more by visiting their website here.

