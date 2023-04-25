Watch Now
NewsMilitary

Actions

Death of Sailor assigned to U.S.S. John C. Stennis ruled a suicide: Navy

Tropica Weather Military Preparation
Posted at 8:44 PM, Apr 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-24 20:44:59-04

If you or someone you know is in need of immediate help, call the Suicide Crisis Lifeline at 988.

The U.S. Navy has confirmed the death of a Sailor assigned to the USS John C. Stennis has been ruled a suicide.

MORE: Navy widow, Va. lawmakers push for change after Sailor suicide in Hampton Roads

Navy officials said Machinist Mate Third Class Patrick Kremer was found dead in Suffolk on April 9.

On Monday, the Medical Examiner's Office said the case was a suicide.

Kremer's death comes after a number of locally-based Sailor's have died by suicide in the last year.

RELATED: US Navy deploys more chaplains for suicide prevention

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV