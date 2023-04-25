Death of Sailor assigned to U.S.S. John C. Stennis ruled a suicide: Navy

If you or someone you know is in need of immediate help, call the Suicide Crisis Lifeline at 988.

The U.S. Navy has confirmed the death of a Sailor assigned to the USS John C. Stennis has been ruled a suicide.

MORE: Navy widow, Va. lawmakers push for change after Sailor suicide in Hampton Roads

Navy officials said Machinist Mate Third Class Patrick Kremer was found dead in Suffolk on April 9.

On Monday, the Medical Examiner's Office said the case was a suicide.

Kremer's death comes after a number of locally-based Sailor's have died by suicide in the last year.

RELATED: US Navy deploys more chaplains for suicide prevention