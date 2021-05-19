Watch
NewsMilitary

Actions

Defense Department calls for rules on how countries behave in space

Leaders want rules for commercial & defense uses
items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy Photo/U.S. Civilian
Agena Target Docking Vehicle 5005 is photographed from the GT-X Spacecraft during rendezvous in Space. OUTER SPACE CN NASA Identifier: S66-46124
GEMINI-TITAN GT-X - EARTH SKY - RENDEZVOUS - OUTER SPACE
Posted at 9:01 AM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 09:01:24-04

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Defense Department leaders say there needs to be rules for how countries around the world behave in outer space.

John Hill is performing the duties of assistant secretary of defense for space policy. He testified about the issue before the House Armed Service Committee earlier this month.

With more countries using space for both defense and commercial activities, there needs to be rules to make sure everyone can co-exist safely, Hill says.

"There are many benefits to having common guidelines for space operations. Among these are a safer, more sustainable, more stable and more predictable space operating environment for all space operators," he testified.

The Defense Department says the United States is trying to be a leader in transparency regarding space operations, including make space situational awareness services available here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections