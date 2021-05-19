Defense Department calls for rules on how countries behave in space

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Defense Department leaders say there needs to be rules for how countries around the world behave in outer space.

John Hill is performing the duties of assistant secretary of defense for space policy. He testified about the issue before the House Armed Service Committee earlier this month.

With more countries using space for both defense and commercial activities, there needs to be rules to make sure everyone can co-exist safely, Hill says.

"There are many benefits to having common guidelines for space operations. Among these are a safer, more sustainable, more stable and more predictable space operating environment for all space operators," he testified.

The Defense Department says the United States is trying to be a leader in transparency regarding space operations, including make space situational awareness services available here.