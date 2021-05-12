Watch
Defense Department: climate change is threatening military bases

Department is working to build resilience
Posted at 9:01 AM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 09:01:59-04

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Department of Defense says it is working to mitigate the impact climate change is having on installations across the country.

Defense leaders point to wildfires preventing training on West Coast bases and hurricanes damaging East Coast facilities as two areas where the severity of storms has been attributed in part to climate change.

Richard Kidd is the deputy assistant secretary of defense for environment and energy resilience.

Kidd says the Defense Department is working to build resilience especially in the power grid and water supply systems.

The Defense Department is also partnering with other government agencies, including NOAA and the Energy Department, to address climate change.

