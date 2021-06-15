Watch
NewsMilitary

Actions

Defense Department establishes new center focused on Arctic

Center aims to increase cooperation in region
items.[0].image.alt
Senior Chief Petty Officer Brand/Commander Submarine Forces Pacif
BEAUFORT SEA, Arctic Circle (Mar. 07, 2020) -- The Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Connecticut (SSN 22) surfaces in the Arctic Circle during Ice Exercise (ICEX) 2020. ICEX 2020 is a biennial submarine exercise which promotes interoperability between allies and partners to maintain operational readiness and regional stability, while improving capabilities to operate in the Arctic environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mike Demello/Released)
USS Connecticut (SSN 22) surfaces in the Arctic
Posted at 9:01 AM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 09:01:56-04

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As concerns grow about the activities of other nations in the Arctic, the Defense Department is establishing a new center focused on the region.

The Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies is the latest Department of Defense Regional Center.

Pentagon leaders say it will work to achieve greater cooperation, especially related to security concerns, in a region that is of great national security interest to the United States.

"The Ted Stevens Center will provide a new venue to collaborate across the U.S. government and with our allies and partners to advance shared interests for a peaceful and prosperous Arctic," Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby shared during a news conference last week.

"The Defense Department Regional Centers are international academic venues for bilateral and multilateral research, communication and training with the goal of building strong sustainable international networks of security leader," Kirby added.

There are currently five other Defense Department Regional Centers that serve as international academic venues for research, training, and communication.

A site for the center has not yet been chosen.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections