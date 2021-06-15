Defense Department establishes new center focused on Arctic

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As concerns grow about the activities of other nations in the Arctic, the Defense Department is establishing a new center focused on the region.

The Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies is the latest Department of Defense Regional Center.

Pentagon leaders say it will work to achieve greater cooperation, especially related to security concerns, in a region that is of great national security interest to the United States.

"The Ted Stevens Center will provide a new venue to collaborate across the U.S. government and with our allies and partners to advance shared interests for a peaceful and prosperous Arctic," Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby shared during a news conference last week.

"The Defense Department Regional Centers are international academic venues for bilateral and multilateral research, communication and training with the goal of building strong sustainable international networks of security leader," Kirby added.

There are currently five other Defense Department Regional Centers that serve as international academic venues for research, training, and communication.

A site for the center has not yet been chosen.

