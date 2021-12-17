DoD to increase Basic Allowance Housing Rates for service members

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Department of Defense (DoD) plans to increase Basic Allowance for Housing (BAH) rates in 2022.

In a news release, the DoD said the rates will increase an average of 5.1% when they begin on January 1, 2022.

This means an estimated $25.6 billion will be paid to about one million service members, the DoD said.

Temporary rates were put in place across the country on October 1, 2021 for 56 military housing areas and those will expire on December 31, replaced by the new 2022 BAH rates.

"The 2022 BAH rates, as part of a robust military compensation package, continue the member cost-sharing element at five percent of the national average housing cost by pay grade. These amounts vary by grade and dependency status and range from $74 to $168 monthly for the 2022 rates. Even with this cost-sharing element, the overall military pay and benefits package remains competitive and healthy," the DoD release said.

For more information on BAH, including the 2022 BAH rates and 2022 BAH rate component breakdown, click here.