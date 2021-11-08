Don't miss the Tidewater Veterans Day Parade in Va. Beach Thursday

DON'T MISS THE TIDEWATER VETERANS DAY PARADE — VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Tidewater Veterans Day Parade will be happening on Thursday, November 11!

The Hampton Roads Council of Veterans Organizations will pay tribute to all the men and women who have served and protected our country, and fought for our freedom.

The Parade and Ceremony will start at 9 a.m., at 16th Street and Atlantic Avenue and ends at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial at 19th Street, across from the Virginia Beach Convention Center, 1000 19th Street.

Parade organizers said it will include more than 90 units including military units from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard that represent the military installations across the region. Veterans from World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Desert Storm, Desert Shield, and Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom will participate, as well as several Tidewater municipal and veterans support organizations, including local high school bands and Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops.

After the parade, a formal ceremony that includes military, federal, state and local dignitaries will be held at 11 a.m. at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial. This year’s Grand Marshal is Navy Veteran Captain Michael T. Maliniak and the Co-Marshal is Raymond L. Taylor, Virginia Past State President and a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3204.

The City of Virginia Beach has been hosting the Veterans Day parade since 1970, and News 3 will be there covering it and streaming live in this story, on the News 3 Facebook page and on our streaming apps. News 3 Anchor Todd Corillo will host/emcee the parade during our coverage.