Everything you need to know: Naval Air Station Oceana Air Show returns Sept. 16-17

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The annual Naval Air Station Oceana Air Show returns Saturday, Sept. 16. - Sunday, Sept. 17.

The event features demonstrations from the Navy's Blue Angels, the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team, the F/A-18F Rhino Demo Team, as well as some stunt flight performers.

This year, the show is celebrating 50 years of women in naval aviation. According to the show's website, the first eight women began flight school in Pensacola, Fla. in 1973. Six of those women — known as "The First Six" — earned their Wings of Gold.

Gates will open at 8 a.m. The show begins at 10 a.m. and the famous Blue Angels perform at 3 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

We've listed out everything you need to know in the sections below:

TRAFFIC

From Sept. 14-17, drivers will see an increased police presence starting at 2 p.m. on London Bridge Road. Traffic officers will slowly begin closing the road at 2:30 p.m. London Bridge Road will be fully closed from 3-4:30 p.m. Thursday to Sunday. No traffic will be allowed on that section of London Bridge Road during these times for safety reasons. This schedule is subject to change and could vary depending on operation needs.

Access to Gates 1 & 2



Take the Laskin Road exit toward Virginia Beach Boulevard to get to Gate 1.

Take the Lynnhaven/19A exit, head toward Holland Road, turn left. At Dam Neck, take a left to get to Gate 2.

If you’re coming from the Oceanfront on I-264 Westbound, take the First Colonial/21 exit to get to Gate 1.

Drivers should also be aware that there will be heavy traffic on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the following main roads: Oceana Boulevard, Potters, First Colonial, London Bridge, and Dam Neck roads. Advanced warning signs will be posted advising motorists of the alternate routes.

PARKING

All parking is free and large areas are utilized of the flight line, Main Gate park and lots throughout the base. Upon arrival, follow the direction of the Security team and they will guide you to parking. If you require Handicap or Special Needs parking, display your Handicap Placard prominently and you’ll be directed to the appropriate parking lot.

WEATHER

This weekend looks very nice! Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s on Saturday.

Highs will warm to the low 80s on Sunday with partly cloudy skies. Some wind will hang around this weekend, NW/W at 5 to 15 mph.

Since we are between those two systems, we can expect very breezy conditions this weekend.

PROHIBITED ITEMS

To keep delays to a minimum, remember that patrons are not permitted to bring the following items on the flight line. Prohibited items may be confiscated at our security checkpoints:



Pop-up/shade tents.

Ice chests or coolers.

Remote control aircraft, drones, balloons (flight safety issue).

All weapons (regardless of permit) including: firearms, knives (including pocket knives and multi-tools), and all other items that our security forces deem dangerous. This rule applies to off-duty law enforcement. Any confiscated items will not be returned.

Alcoholic beverages.

Drugs, including marijuana.

CBD/THC vape pens

Pets, other than service animals.

Glass containers.

Bicycles, roller skates, roller blades, or skateboards.

Food and beverages brought in (empty bottles for water are permitted, as well as infant necessities like milk and formula).

AUTHORIZED ITEMS

The show recommends spectators minimize the number and size of authorized items to reduce the time required for inspection prior to access into the flight line area. The following items ARE permitted:



Cell phones, tablets, and FRS transceivers (may be asked to turn off/on).

Handheld portable televisions, radios, and scanners.

Small fanny packs and purses.

Cameras and camcorders (owners may be required to open all compartments at security checkpoints and allow security forces to inspect equipment).

Camera bags will be searched upon entry.

Folding chairs and lawn chairs (chairs in bags subject to search).

Umbrellas.

Wheelchairs, mobility aids, and other power-driven mobility devices.

Baby bags, strollers, if attending with an infant or small child (strollers are not permitted in the grandstand area or paid seating areas; adjacent stroller parking is available). Carts to assist with carrying children in place of a stroller are permitted.

SMOKING

Smoking is not permitted anywhere on the flight line in the vicinity of aircraft, vendor tents, or chalets. There is a smoking area designated by signage at the “back line” of the air show to the left of show center. Marijuana is not permitted on NAS Ocea

DRONES

In accordance with federal regulations, no drones are permitted to be flown on or near any military installation at any point in time.

SUN SAFETY

Remember, there is no shade on the airfield, so bring your sunscreen and a hat! Please remember, our youngest aviation fans are also very vulnerable to heat stress. We will have misting tents available on the flight line to help you cool off.

CAMERAS

Cameras and camcorders are permitted, and there is no restriction on lens size (within reason). Owners may be required to open all compartments at security checkpoints and allow security forces to inspect equipment. Camera bags will be searched upon entry.

While enjoying the air show, we ask photographers to be aware of all signs regarding prohibited photography, where applicable, and to be mindful of other patrons and their ability to enjoy the show.

There will be areas on our flight line where photography is not authorized. Failure to obey signs and security watch standers will result in removal from the air show.