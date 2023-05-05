Watch Now
Excitement builds as Langley Air Show returns this weekend

The show is back after a 5-year pause.
Ian Teasley / WTKR
Posted at 5:14 PM, May 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-05 17:14:17-04

HAMPTON, Va. — State-of-the-art jets, historic aircraft, and everything in between is what folks can expect to see at the Air Power Over Hampton Roads show at Joint Base Langley-Eustis this Saturday and Sunday.

“This is a lot of air power and a lot of Air Force history out here,” said Colonel Lisa Mabbutt, the Mission Support Group commander.

Colonel William Creeden, 1st Fighter Wing Commander, told News 3 the air show is one of a kind.

“It’s the only one this year where we are going to have the Thunderbirds, the F-22 demo and the F-35 demo, so for those who have the opportunity to come out and see one of the most unique air shows going on this year, please come out,” said Creeden.

On the F-35 demo team is Major Kristin "BEO" Wolfe. She did a 15-minute single-ship rehearsal on Friday, with all eyes on her.

“It’s always awesome to see even one person interested in aviation and after you fly they say they really enjoyed your performance," said Wolfe.

If you're considering stopping by, you're allowed to bring bags, chairs, strollers, and wagons. You are not allowed to bring weapons or long-range camera lenses.

Pre-registered on-base parking is full for Saturday and nearly full for Sunday, but you are able to ride share to the Hampton Coliseum or Virginia Peninsula Community College to pick up a shuttle.

Shuttles will be running from 8:45 am to 5:30 pm.

For a full schedule of performers and other important information, click here.

