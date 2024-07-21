Family of fallen Navy SEAL holds Virginia Beach fundraiser to help veterans

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Navy SEAL killed in action in 2003 was remembered in Virginia Beach Saturday.

Despite the rain, a group gathered at Back Bay Farmhouse to listen to words about IC1 Thomas Retzer.

"He always wanted to be a Navy SEAL even at like five, six, seven years old when we knew him. He got his dream. He got his dream," said Ret. Navy Senior Chief and family friend Sam Moore.

Retzer was a Navy SEAL in California before moving to Virginia Beach and the Naval Special Warfare Development Group (DEVGRU). His mom told News 3 she's so proud of Retzer's achievements.

"You try really hard not to think about the scary parts and all you can do is be there and support him," explained Retzer's mother Leona Retzer.

Fears turned to reality in August 2003 when Retzer was killed.

"He was in Afghanistan and they were ambushed," said Leona Retzer.

"I was sitting at home reading the newspaper, the pilot newspaper, one night and there was an article about Navy SEALs and the things they were doing and things they were trying to set up for SEALs that were KIA and Tommy's name was mentioned in it and I had to stop reading it," said Moore.

In the years since the family has made sure Retzer's legacy lives on with the Thomas Retzer Memorial Foundation.

"I cried long enough. It was time instead of mourning his life, it was time to celebrate it," said Leona Retzer.

They held a fundraiser for the past ten years in California. This year they brought it to Virginia Beach. It was complete with a table set to remember those who hadn't come home and a reminder to honor those who served.

"Keep your veterans in mind. Keep them smart. Keep them safe. Do whatever you can to help them. I know that some of them think the cliche 'thank you for your service,' it gets old. But to a lot of veterans it means something," said Moore.

The money raised at Saturday's fundraiser goes to help veterans pay for various expenses like bills and appliance repairs.