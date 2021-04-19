Watch
NewsMilitary

Actions

Fort Eustis clinic offering COVID-19 vaccines to those 16 and up

McDonald Army Health Center has Pfizer vaccines
items.[0].image.alt
Staff Sgt. Joshua Joseph Magbanu/Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public
U.S. Army 1st Lt. Kristin Salcedo, McDonald Army Health Center Orthopedic Clinic officer in charge, administers the COVID-19 vaccine on a patient at a mass vaccination center in the Anderson Field House gym on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 29, 2021. Staff at the vaccination center came primarily from the McDonald Army Health Center; augmentees were drawn from the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary). (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Magbanua / This photo has been modified to protect personal information)
Mass Vaccination at Joint Base Langley-Eustis
Posted at 1:33 PM, Apr 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-19 13:33:51-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — With vaccine eligibility now open to all adults, the McDonald Army Health Center on Fort Eustis is urging folks to get vaccinated.

The health center is offering first-dose Pfizer vaccines to all eligible beneficiaries 16 years old and up.

That includes TRICARE patients, as well as Army, Air Force, and Navy government employees.

The vaccine appointments are being offered at Anderson Field House located at 643 Dickman Street on Fort Eustis.

You do need to schedule an appointment as walk-ins are not currently being accepted.

Appointments can be made by calling 757-953-6208 and pressing 1 or online for McDonald Army Health Center beneficiaries via TRICARE online.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Safely Back to School

State of Education