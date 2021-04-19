Fort Eustis clinic offering COVID-19 vaccines to those 16 and up

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — With vaccine eligibility now open to all adults, the McDonald Army Health Center on Fort Eustis is urging folks to get vaccinated.

The health center is offering first-dose Pfizer vaccines to all eligible beneficiaries 16 years old and up.

That includes TRICARE patients, as well as Army, Air Force, and Navy government employees.

The vaccine appointments are being offered at Anderson Field House located at 643 Dickman Street on Fort Eustis.

You do need to schedule an appointment as walk-ins are not currently being accepted.

Appointments can be made by calling 757-953-6208 and pressing 1 or online for McDonald Army Health Center beneficiaries via TRICARE online.