Fort Lee Alert: Stay inside, lock your doors

FT. LEE - Officials at Fort Lee near Prince George County, Virginia, have advised people living at the Army installation to stay in their homes and lock their doors following a suspicious situation.

"Fort Lee police are looking for a man who allegedly crashed a vehicle near the A Avenue gate Monday evening and stayed in the woods on post overnight," a Fort Lee spokesman shared on social media. "Prince George County police are working with Fort Lee authorities to apprehend the individual. Residents are advised to stay in their homes with secured doors and report sightings to 911. Please call only if you have specific information."

Fort Lee officials released the following description of the man:

White male

Approximately 5'9"

May be shirtless

Large tattoo on upper left chest

Last seen in the woodline north of Adams Chase neighborhood near Jefferson Park Road.

Man is not part of the Afghan evacuee population on Fort Lee

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.