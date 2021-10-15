Free workshop to help veterans establish a framework to make a successful transition from service

NORFOLK, Va. — A nonprofit is hosting their third and final event next week in a series of workshops to help service members, veterans, and military spouses establish a framework for a successful transition after service.

Hope For The Warriors is presenting the free virtual workshop on Wednesday, October 20 from 1-2 p.m. EST. It follows two other workshops held in March and June.

The workshop is part of the Warrior Compass transition program offered by Hope For The Warriors.

Wednesday's session will focus on making a successful transition and will includes speakers from Microsoft's Software and Systems Academy, the Warrior-Scholar Project, and a financial social worker from Hope For The Warriors.

"When our organization talks about well-being, everything as we see it ties into 360 degrees of care. If you've got something going on from a financial perspective, then there's probably other areas that we can help support you that you may not have identified or recognized," Brian Papakie, Hope For The Warriors Program Manager for Career Transition, told News 3 anchor Todd Corillo.

"What we try and do is really tie in all the different areas because they're all important to your well being," he added.

You can register for the workshop here.