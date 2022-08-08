Future Sailors, prior service members eligible for bonuses & loan repayment up to $115K

Future Sailors and prior service members are now eligible for enlistment bonuses and loan repayment up to $115,000.

Either Navy veterans or other service veterans (NAVETs/OSVETs) are also eligible.

To qualify for the bonuses, future Sailors and NAVET/OSVET applicants must be able to ship by September 30. According to the Navy's release, NAVET/OSVET applicants must enter active duty in pay grade E-4 or below, meet specific bonus eligibility, and not have received a bonus in their first enlistment.

The message also has something new for high school seniors. The active component EB High School (EBHS) includes $10,000 available for seniors who enter the delayed entry program by October 31 and graduate from high school prior to shipping in July 2023.

For more information on bonuses and the NAVET/OSVET program, click here to find a local recruiter.