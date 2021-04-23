GAO: two decades of war has eroded military readiness

NORFOLK, Va. — The ability of the U.S. military to fight and meet the demands of assigned missions has been greatly impacted by two decades of war according to a new report from the Government Accountability Office.

The non-partisan GAO published the report earlier this month and looked at readiness for the military between fiscal years 2017 and 2019.

The agency found that ground readiness increased, while sea readiness declined.

Readiness ratings for space, air, and cyber domains were mixed.

In a summary of the report, the GAO wrote that "the Navy identified limited maintenance capacity at private and public shipyards as the primary challenge for recovering ship and submarine readiness."

You can find the full report from the Government Accountability Office here.