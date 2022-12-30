JBLE Airman dies in Newport News motorcycle crash

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – An active-duty Airman died in a Newport News motorcycle crash, according to the 633d Air Base Wing.

Staff Sgt. Tanner Romanos was assigned to the 1st Munitions Squadron, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. The 27-year-old was from Clinton, Connecticut. He joined the Air Force in 2015 and has been assigned to JBLE since 2019.

The off-base crash occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Col. William Creeden, 1st Fighter Wing commander, says the JBLE community is mourning the loss of Romanos.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our family members and I know that pain is felt throughout the Wing and the JBLE community as a whole,” said Col. Creeden. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to Sgt. Romanos’ family, friends, and everyone affected by this tragedy.”

Information on JBLE support services, including the chaplain’s office, mental health professionals, and counselors, is available here.