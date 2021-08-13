Joint Base Langley-Eustis to enter HPCON Bravo August 14

Beginning Saturday, August 14, Joint Base Langley-Eustis will enter Health Protection Condition level Bravo in response to the current surge of COVID-19 in Hampton Roads.

Installation Vice Commander Col. Harry Hung ordered the change, which mitigates health risk due to a moderate threat to personnel.

Commanders and directors will assess their respective workplaces and make decisions about occupancy, telework, split shifts and other mitigation measures while balancing risk to the mission and the health of the force.

Under HPCON Bravo, indoor gatherings are restricted to 75 percent capacity or 100 people, whichever is less. All individuals ages 2 and older will be required to wear masks indoors on Joint Base Langley-Eustis or in DoD-owned, leased or controlled facilities, regardless of vaccination status.

In addition, commanders will comply with the most current Force Health Protection guidance when approving leave outside of the local area. Vaccination status, mode of travel, locations visited, numbers of anticipated contacts and other exposures will be considered.

For more information on HPCON Bravo's restrictions, click here.