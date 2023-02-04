Langley fighter jets shoot down Chinese spy balloon off East Coast: CNN

HAMPTON, Va. — Advanced F-22 fighter jets from Langley Air Force Base in Hampton shot down the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon over the Atlantic Ocean off the Eastern Seaboard of the United States, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed Saturday.

The operation ended a remarkable public drama as the American public tracked the balloon from Montana all the way to the Carolinas.

President Joe Biden approved the downing of the balloon, Austin said in a statement, which a US official previously told CNN was a plan that was presented and supported by US military leaders.

Recovery efforts began shortly after the balloon was downed, the same official added.

Speaking to reporters in Hagerstown, Maryland, shortly after the balloon was shot down, Biden reiterated that he first approved the plan to do so earlier this week but waited to carry out the operation until the balloon was safely over water.

"On Wednesday, when I was briefed on the balloon, I ordered the Pentagon to shoot it down on Wednesday as soon as possible. They decided without doing damage to anyone on the ground," the president said this Saturday.

In his statement, CNN stated that Austin said American fighter aircraft "successfully brought down the high-altitude surveillance balloon launched by and belonging to the People's Republic of China (PRC) over the water off the coast of South Carolina in US airspace."

Austin said Biden gave his authorization "as soon as the mission could be accomplished without undue risk to American lives under the balloon's path."

The spy balloon was first spotted in the sky over Montana earlier this week and traveled across the middle of the country following weather patterns before it exited the continental United States on Saturday.

The discovery of the balloon prompted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone his highly anticipated diplomatic visit to China this week, saying the incident had "created the conditions that undermine the purpose of the trip."

Top military officials had advised against shooting down the balloon while over the continental US because of the risk the debris could pose to civilians and property on the ground, but officials had maintained that all options remained on the table.

"We have learned technical things about this balloon and its surveillance capabilities. And I suspect, if we are successful in recovering aspects of the debris, we will learn even more," the official added.

Prior to the balloon being shot down, the Federal Aviation Administration had issued a ground stop for airports in Wilmington, North Carolina, and Charleston and Myrtle Beach in South Carolina. The FAA also restricted airspace near Myrtle Beach "to support the Defense Department in a national security effort."

Advanced F-22 fighter jets from Langley Air Force Base in Hampton, Virginia, then fired a single missile to take down the Chinese spy balloon at 2:39 p.m. Eastern time on Saturday, said a senior US military official, who also briefed reporters Saturday.

The moment of impact could be seen from the shore as onlookers captured video of the military operation.

Earlier Saturday, Biden had told reporters in Syracuse, New York, that his administration was "gonna take care" of the suspected Chinese spy balloon when asked by CNN if the US would shoot it down. He had been discussing options with top military officials since first being briefed on the balloon on Tuesday.

On Friday, the Pentagon said the balloon did not pose a military or physical threat. A defense official told CNN that US Northern Command was coordinating with NASA to determine the debris field if the balloon was to be shot down.

China's Foreign Ministry has said the balloon entered US airspace by accident. But the State Department has said the presence of the balloon in US airspace was "a clear violation of our sovereignty as well as international law, and it is unacceptable that this has occurred."

Recovering debris

The military's attention next turns to recovering the balloon debris, CNN explained.

The US Navy and Coast Guard had assets on standby to assist with the recovery effort before the balloon was shot down, another Defense official told CNN prior to the operation.

"The debris is in 47 feet of water, primarily -- the recovery, that will make it fairly easy," the senior military official who briefed reporters Saturday said once the operation to shoot down the balloon was carried out.

"Actually, we planned for much deeper water. So as far as the specific timeline to recovery, I can't give you that right now," the senior official added.

There are plans for the balloon equipment to be taken to the FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia, to be analyzed by experts from the bureau and intelligence agencies, two people briefed on the matter said.

Earlier Saturday, a senior Defense official said the Pentagon has launched "a collaborative effort" with the FBI and "counterintelligence authorities " to assist with "categorizing and assessing the platform itself."

Zachary Cohen, Kevin Liptak, Oren Liebermann and Phil Mattingly contributed to this report.