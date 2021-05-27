Watch
NewsMilitary

Actions

Legislation would bolster jobs & childcare for military families

Military spouse unemployment remains high
items.[0].image.alt
Sgt. Austin Mealy/13th Marine Expeditionary Unit
U.S. Marines and Sailors of the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), returned from their successful, eight-month deployment to the Indo-Pacific, Middle East, Mediterranean, and Horn of Africa regions, Feb. 28, 2019. Throughout deployment, the Navy's Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 13th MEU team participated in a variety of exercises with partners throughout the Indo-Pacific, Mediterranean, and Middle East regions, which strengthened partnerships and increased combat readiness, amphibious and crisis-response capabilities, and interoperability between U.S. and partner nation forces. Simultaneously, the Navy/Marine Corps force supported Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Freedom's Sentinel. In addition, the end of this deployment is uniquely significant, as it was the inaugural combat deployment of the Marine Corps F-35B, Lightning II. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Austin Mealy)
Homecoming
Posted at 9:01 AM, May 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-27 10:04:34-04

NORFOLK, Va. — A bipartisan bill introduced in the Senate aims to address two issues that remain problematic for military families: spousal unemployment and childcare.

The Jobs and Childcare for Military Families Act is sponsored by Senator Tim Kaine, a Democrat representing Virginia, Senator John Boozman, a Republican representing Arkansas, and Senator Thom Tillis, a Republican representing North Carolina.

Under the act, the tax code would be amended to provide incentives for businesses to hire military spouses.

It would also create new Flexible Spending Accounts, or FSAs, to make it easier for military families to afford childcare.

You can read the full text of the bill here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections