Life underway: go inside USS Dwight D. Eisenhower's recent deployment

The carrier returned to Norfolk on July 18
Petty Officer 2nd Class Dean Cat/Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)
210703-N-RG587-1050 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (July 3, 2021) Aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) and guided-missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf (CG 72) transit the Mediterranean Sea, July 3. Vella Gulf is operating with the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dean M. Cates)
Posted at 8:34 AM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 08:34:23-04

NORFOLK, Va. — The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group returned home from deployment last week, the second for the carrier in less than a year.

Before the ship pulled in to Naval Station Norfolk, News 3 photojournalist Kevin Walker spent time embarked on the Ike, seeing what life was like during the deployment.

All this week we'll take an inside look at the deployment, where Sailors were not only tasked with a short turnaround at home before deploying for the second time in less than a year, but also deploying in the COVID-19 pandemic environment.

"I am most proud that we had all these reasons why we may not have been successful. There was a lot of a lot of barriers to it with the second deployment, COVID, the uncertainty pieces of doing that," Rear Admiral Scott Robertson, Commander, Carrier Strike Group TWO, told News 3. "The fact that this team just absolutely rallied and went out and truly showed their grit, their toughness, and their commitment to to the Navy and our nation is what I'm most proud of. And we went out and we really shined. We really demonstrated and met all of our our deployment objectives."

Stay tuned to News 3 as we explore the impact back-to-back deployments had on mental health and the actions the Navy took to mitigate that, as well as ways the crew got creative to make repairs underway, and go on board the Ike the night before the crew returned home to Hampton Roads.

