Life underway: go inside USS Dwight D. Eisenhower's recent deployment

NORFOLK, Va. — The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group returned home from deployment last week, the second for the carrier in less than a year.

Before the ship pulled in to Naval Station Norfolk, News 3 photojournalist Kevin Walker spent time embarked on the Ike, seeing what life was like during the deployment.

All this week we'll take an inside look at the deployment, where Sailors were not only tasked with a short turnaround at home before deploying for the second time in less than a year, but also deploying in the COVID-19 pandemic environment.

"I am most proud that we had all these reasons why we may not have been successful. There was a lot of a lot of barriers to it with the second deployment, COVID, the uncertainty pieces of doing that," Rear Admiral Scott Robertson, Commander, Carrier Strike Group TWO, told News 3. "The fact that this team just absolutely rallied and went out and truly showed their grit, their toughness, and their commitment to to the Navy and our nation is what I'm most proud of. And we went out and we really shined. We really demonstrated and met all of our our deployment objectives."

Stay tuned to News 3 as we explore the impact back-to-back deployments had on mental health and the actions the Navy took to mitigate that, as well as ways the crew got creative to make repairs underway, and go on board the Ike the night before the crew returned home to Hampton Roads.