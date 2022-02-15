Local airmen deploys to UAE from Joint Base Langley-Eustis

HAMPTON, Va. - The 1st Fighter Wing at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, recently deployed to the United Arab Emirates.

A contingent of 27th Fighter Squadron F-22 Raptors and airmen assigned to the 1st Fighter Wing deployed to Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates.

The Raptors’ mission will be to assist the U.A.E. amid a series of recent attacks. The head of the U.S. Central Command says the United States is working with the UAE to find solutions to combat drone attacks before they are launched.

There have been four attacks or attempted attacks on the U.A.E. since January 17.

“This team of ready Airmen, ready aircraft, and ready logistics are always prepared to support our combatant commanders downrange,” said U.S. Air Force Col. William Creeden, 1st FW commander. “With the vital support of the 192d Wing and the 633d Air Base Wing, we were able to provide short-notice air superiority to U.S. Central Command.”

The Raptor’s last deployment to the area was from June 2019 to February 2020.

