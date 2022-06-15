Marine Corps orders safety standdown for all aviation units following 9 fatalities

All Marine Aircraft Wing units are set to conduct a safety stand-down.

Units will conduct a one-day safety standdown sometime between June 21 and July 1, according to a Marine Corps Administrative message that was released Monday.

“The Marine Corps has had six Class-A mishaps since January 2022, resulting in nine fatalities and the destruction of four aircraft,” read the message. “Now is an appropriate time to take a day to conduct a Safety Stand-Down, review best practices, and focus on areas where we can improve in order to ensure our units remain capable, safe, and ready.”

According to the message, the standdown will focus on reinforcing proper procedures, providing information and gathering feedback.

The Marine Times Corp reported on June 8, five Marines died in an MV-22B Osprey crash in a remote training approximately 115 miles east of San Diego, California near Glamis.

The crash a fatal crash of another tiltrotor aircraft near Norway on March 18, that killed four marines.

A Navy MH-60S Seahawk assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 3 crashed near El Centro, California on June 16. This was during a routine training flight and injured one crew member, according to the Navy Times.

According to the Marine Times, on June 3, F/A-18E Super Hornet pilot Navy Lt. Richard Bullock, of Strike Fighter Squadron 113, died in a crash during training.