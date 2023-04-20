'May the memory of evil be a shield against evil:' Hampton Roads service members honor Holocaust victims

NORFOLK, Va. - In a ceremony Thursday, service members on Naval Support Activity gathered to remember the six million Jews who died in the Holocaust.

“We want to keep alive the memory of what they went through, how they endured, and how they rebuilt their lives with faith and God and love and the belief in love and kindness,” said Rabbi Mitchell Schranz.

Commander Lara Bollinger told News 3 about her personal connection to the Holocaust.

“My family’s story was one of the refugee stories," said Bollinger. “My grandmother Rosalie convinced a rabbi in her community to escape almost 100 people on foot weeks before,” said Bollinger.

Rabbi Schranz said the conversation must continue, to make sure history doesn't repeat itself.

“We need to tell and preserve the stories for future generations, and remind them and the world that we live in today that we must take a stand against hatred and racism and antisemitism,” said Schranz.