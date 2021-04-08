Watch
Military sexual assault is the focus of independent commission

90-day review of military sex assault is underway
Lynn Rosenthal, lead in the Department of Defense’s 90-day Independent Review Commission on sexual assault and harassment, and Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby deliver a briefing to the press at the Pentagon, March 24, 2021. (DOD Photo by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Carlos M. Vazquez II)
Posted at 9:09 AM, Apr 08, 2021
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Defense Department is in the middle of a 90-day Independent Review Commission focused on sexual assault in the military.

The commission was ordered by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin following direction from President Joe Biden.

"The charge of the independent review commission is to make this broad assessment and then make recommendations to the secretary of defense and ultimately to the president," explained commission chairperson Lynn Rosenthal.

"These people will be deliberating on those recommendations. I don't expect an in-the-weeds view of 150 policies that should be tweaked around the edges. That is not what we are about. We are about looking at major shifts and big picture items that could really change the culture, improve care for victims, bring about evidence-based prevention and hold offenders accountable."

The commission will make recommendations about accountability, prevention, climate and culture, and victim care and support.

